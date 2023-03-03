Which Would You Try in your Coffee – Butter or Oil?

Starbucks has released a series of beverages with an unusual ingredient: Olive oil.

The coffee and olive oil creation is similar to the keto trend of putting butter in coffee. Olive oil is known for its health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, preventing stroke or heart disease. It’s anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant.

“Extra virgin” olive oil is considered best. It’s not clear if that’s the particular kind chosen by Starbucks.

The four Oleato drinks are currently available in Milan, Italy.

The La Stampa newspaper says the olive oil version of the caffe latte “has a strong taste that leaves a pleasant taste in the mouth.”

The beverages will come to the United States later this year. Betcha Brewed Awakenings in Morris already has it.

