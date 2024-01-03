When You First Start Exercising DON’T Do These 3 Things

Celebrity Trainer Reveals the Three Biggest Mistakes People Make When They First Start Exercising

Expert trainer Thibo David advises setting reasonable and sustainable goals to keep your New Year workout resolutions. Harry Styles, Chris Pine, and several elite sportsmen trust him to help them reach their fitness goals.

Don’t push yourself all the way to the edge, when you start . David recommends keeping unaware of your limits. Before starting a tough new routine, build foundational fitness, beginning with lengthy walks, mild jogs, or steady-paced riding.

Why are you getting in shape in 2024?