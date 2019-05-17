When was “The Last Time” you saw Darius with Hootie? Your chance is coming Tuesday

ABC/Image Group LADarius Rucker may be taking a little break from his country career these days to reunite with Hootie & the Blowfish, but next week, he’ll be back together with a couple of his comrades from Music City.

Darius is bound to bump into both Blake Shelton and Taylor Swift when he and The Blowfish perform next Tuesday on the season finale of The Voice. The group will perform “Let Her Cry,” from their best-selling debut album Cracked Rear View, which is marking its 25th anniversary this year.

Taylor, meanwhile, will sing her new smash, “ME!,” with Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie.

You can tune in to watch Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Meanwhile, Darius hits the road with Hootie on the Group Therapy Tour May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Look for the band’s first album of new music in a decade later this year as well.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.