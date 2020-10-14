What’s the Most Popular Halloween Costume in Illinois, This Year? You Won’t Guess This.

A new study reveals the most disproportionately popular Halloween costume in every state. They include things like “plague doctor,” in Tennessee, “scary clown,” in Mississippi . . . “1980s” in Florida and New York . . . and that fly, which rested on Vice President Pence‘s head, in Missouri. Here, in Illinois, it’s “Tinkerbell.” Yep.
When you go to your work’s video-conference Halloween party this year, will you be disappointed if someone else is wearing the same costume as you? Here’s what to avoid.
A new study reveals the most disproportionately popular Halloween costume in every state. Here in Illinois (and Oregon !?!), it’s “Tinkerbell.” Yep. Tinkerbell.
Basically, they used Google data to figure out what costume people were searching for WAY MORE than average, in each particular state.
The results include things like “scary clown” in Mississippi . . . “mermaid” in the aquatic paradise of South Dakota . . . “1980’s” in Florida and New York . . . and that fly, which rested on Vice President Pence‘s head, in Missouri. For Wisconsin and Texas, it’s “Cobra Kai.”
“Plague doctor” in Idaho and Tennessee . . . “Ninja Turtles” in Arizona, Minnesota, and Indiana . . . “the Addams Family” in New Jersey . . . and “Carole Baskin” in Utah and Connecticut.
Get a better look, here: (Zippia)
(Here’s a map with the costume for every state.)