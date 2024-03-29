What to Do With All Those Leftover Easter Eggs—Beyond Deviled Eggs

So after this weekend’s festivities, it’s likely you’ll end up with more eggs than you know what to do with. Here are some suggestions on how to use your leftover Easter eggs.

Beyond deviled eggs and egg salad, some suggestions include cubing eggs with a baking rack, using them as elegant garnishes, incorporating them into breakfast charcuterie boards, adding them to meatloaf, pickling them in leftover brine, and showcasing them in festive Easter bread.

What is your favorite way to use eggs?