What is the Ugliest Car you have ever seen?

January 19, 2023 8:20AM CST
I’m a car/truck guy.

I have loved them from an early age; but I do have to admit:  Car manufactures have made some very ugly cars.

Take the Chevy SSR (stands for Sport Roadster) not a super, sporty roadster and… well ugly.

I believe the Pontiac Aztek is the reason for the demise of Pontiac.

Ford tried to kill the Mustang with the Mustang II, or as I see it a Pinto with different badges.

If you like the “Classics” what were they thinking with the AMC Pacer or GM‘s 82 Cadillac Cimarron?

Let’s be honest that was NOT a Cadillac, and nearly ended the brand, forever.

Do not get me started on the Chrysler PT Cruiser…  If I have offended your favorite car or truck, I’m sorry.  Every car has it’s fans.  But I hope the auto makers have learned their lessons.

If I missed one (and I’m sure I have), let me know.

