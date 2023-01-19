What is the Ugliest Car you have ever seen?

Getty Images/ Bettmann / Contributor

I’m a car/truck guy.

I have loved them from an early age; but I do have to admit: Car manufactures have made some very ugly cars.

Take the Chevy SSR (stands for Sport Roadster) not a super, sporty roadster and… well ugly.

I believe the Pontiac Aztek is the reason for the demise of Pontiac.

Ford tried to kill the Mustang with the Mustang II, or as I see it a Pinto with different badges.

If you like the “Classics” what were they thinking with the AMC Pacer or GM‘s 82 Cadillac Cimarron?

Let’s be honest that was NOT a Cadillac, and nearly ended the brand, forever.

Do not get me started on the Chrysler PT Cruiser… If I have offended your favorite car or truck, I’m sorry. Every car has it’s fans. But I hope the auto makers have learned their lessons.

If I missed one (and I’m sure I have), let me know.