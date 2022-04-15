      Weather Alert

What If Your Partner Became Your ‘FWB’?

Apr 15, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch
More Couples Trying or Enjoying Open Relationships – Because They’re ‘Bored with Each Other’
A sex therapist claims that open relationships have soared in popularity since the pandemic.
Dr. Tammy Nelson says she has witnessed a 45-percent leap in inquiries about open relationships; and has been discussing the topic with many sets of partners, in recent months.
She says it’s fueled by romantic burnout – caused by spending too much time together during lockdown.  So, couples are making “friends with benefits,” sometimes together, mostly individually.
Sounds twisted?  Well, here’s a real twist:  She adds that, while men are usually the ones who suggest more sexual freedom, it’s usually women who end up wanting to continue it.
Explore more, here:  (NYPostThe Sun)

  • A sex therapist claims she’s had a significant increase in couples asking her about open relationships since the pandemic began, and she attributes it to couples spending too much time together during lockdown
  • She also says that usually men bring the idea to the table, and then women are the ones that want to continue doing it after a while, when the men would rather stop seeing other people
TAGS
#FriendWithBenefits #FriskyFriday #FWB #OpenRelationship #TherapistSays
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Ten Ways You're Most Likely to Get Struck by Lightning
Get in Your Garden - You'll Get as Healthy as If You Started Running or Cycling
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Eat Breakfast = Get Promoted + Get More Frisky
TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How
Man Gets Mailed a Speeding Ticket - for his Dog
Connect With Us Listen To Us On