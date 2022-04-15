Weather Alert
Frisky Friday
Maura Myles
What If Your Partner Became Your ‘FWB’?
Apr 15, 2022 @ 12:00pm
Waist photo of man and woman holding hands while sitting on a couch
More Couples Trying or Enjoying Open Relationships – Because They’re ‘Bored with Each Other’
A sex therapist claims that open relationships have soared in popularity since the pandemic.
Dr. Tammy Nelson says she has witnessed a 45-percent leap in inquiries about open relationships; and has been discussing the topic with many sets of partners, in recent months.
She says it’s fueled by romantic burnout – caused by spending too much time together during lockdown. So, couples are making “friends with benefits,” sometimes together, mostly individually.
Sounds twisted? Well, here’s a real twist: She adds that, while men are usually the ones who suggest more sexual freedom, it’s usually women who end up wanting to continue it.
Explore more, here: (
NYPost
/
The Sun
)
A sex therapist claims she’s had a significant increase in couples asking her about open relationships since the pandemic began, and she attributes it to couples spending too much time together during lockdown
She also says that usually men bring the idea to the table, and then women are the ones that want to continue doing it after a while, when the men would rather stop seeing other people
