West Virginia Couple Celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary – He Wears his WW II Uniform

Who doesn’t love a good love story, right? A West Virginia couple just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary – by recreating their ceremony, right down to the groom’s World War II uniform.
92-year-old Lorraine Dawson said she’s been grateful every day that she tied the knot with her 94-year-old sweetie, Ulysses, all those decades ago. “I thank God for him. I could never find a better one.”
Ulysses added, “The knot was tied awful tight. And it’s still holding.”
Mrs. Dawson wore her veil with a similar wedding gown and bouquet, in her wheelchair. Mr. Dawson appears in his Ike-style Army cap and full uniform.
Do you have anyone in your family that has been married 50-60-70 years?
What do they say is the “secret” to a good marriage?