West Virginia Couple Celebrates 75th Wedding Anniversary – He Wears his WW II Uniform

Oct 5, 2021 @ 11:05am

Who doesn’t love a good love story, right?  A West Virginia couple just celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary – by recreating their ceremony, right down to the groom’s World War II uniform.

92-year-old Lorraine Dawson said she’s been grateful every day that she tied the knot with her 94-year-old sweetie, Ulysses, all those decades ago.  “I thank God for him.  I could never find a better one.”

Ulysses added, “The knot was tied awful tight.  And it’s still holding.”

Mrs. Dawson wore her veil with a similar wedding gown and bouquet, in her wheelchair.  Mr. Dawson appears in his Ike-style Army cap and full uniform.

Do you have anyone in your family that has been married 50-60-70 years?

What do they say is the “secret” to a good marriage?

