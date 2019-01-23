Well Now I’ve Seen Everything
By Todd Boss
|
Jan 23, 2019 @ 2:20 PM

I really hope this is not a real thing!  If you want to jump start your immune system and you have a$80 burning a hole in your pocket check out Vaev, they just started selling tissues . . . that are already infested with GERMS.  Like, someone else already sneezed into these tissues, then the company packages them up in a box and sells them to you.

They CLAIM that using these tissues helps build up your immune system to get you ready for flu season .

(If you’re interested, you can check them out at VaevTissue.com . . . where they claim they’re already sold out.)

