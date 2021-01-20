      Weather Alert

We Won’t See A Day Like This For 1,000 Years!

Jan 20, 2021 @ 4:05pm

Jan. 20th, 2021 is a historic day the likes of which we won’t see for centuries to come.  No, we’re not talking about what’s going on in Washington, D.C.  We’re talking about palindromes. Today’s date – 1/20/2021 – is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same backwards as forwards. A seven-digit palindrome date like this won’t happen again for 1,000 years – on Jan. 20th, 3021.  But we’ll get an eight-digit palindrome on Dec. 2nd – 12/02/2021. Why are palindromes so interesting to us?  Is there any real significance to them?

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
Brett Young Wants Fans To Join Him On The 'BY40 Challenge'
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Best-Worst States to Raise a Family, Where Does Illinois Rank?
Oscar Mayer Hiring 'Hotdoggers' To Drive Wienermobile