We Won’t See A Day Like This For 1,000 Years!
Jan. 20th, 2021 is a historic day the likes of which we won’t see for centuries to come. No, we’re not talking about what’s going on in Washington, D.C. We’re talking about palindromes. Today’s date – 1/20/2021 – is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same backwards as forwards. A seven-digit palindrome date like this won’t happen again for 1,000 years – on Jan. 20th, 3021. But we’ll get an eight-digit palindrome on Dec. 2nd – 12/02/2021. Why are palindromes so interesting to us? Is there any real significance to them?