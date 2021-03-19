We Shift from ‘Work Mode’ to ‘Weekend Mode’ at 2:52 P.M. on Friday
A new survey found the average person will start transitioning from ‘work mode’ to ‘weekend mode’ at 2:52 P.M. today. That’s when our focus shifts from work to weekend plans – with Bossman – right here at 98.3 WCCQ.
Will your workweek really end at five today? Or will you try to get a jump on it?
A new survey shows that the average person shifts from ‘work mode’ to ‘weekend mode’ at 2:52 P.M. on Friday. That’s when our focus moves from work to weekend plans.
- 1 in 7 people say they always try to finish work early on Fridays.
- Over 60% of us think it’s important to have something to look forward to on Fridays, especially this past year.
- 38% appreciate weekends more than ever.
- 45% have made a bigger effort to make Friday nights “family night” during the pandemic. The top activities we plan with them are movie nights and family dinners.
- For 1 in 6 people, it won’t truly feel like the weekend until they’ve had their first drink.
