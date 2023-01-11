98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Watch Out For This Social Security Scam

January 11, 2023 5:08PM CST
Share
Watch Out For This Social Security Scam
Scam Alert word on note book

The Social Security Administration is warning U.S. residents of a scam that’s already duped countless people.

Victims receive a letter that appears to be from the Social Security Administration that informs them their Social Security numbers are being “suspended” due to “fraudulent activities” in Texas that have resulted in the loss of $14 million, officials say. It then asks for information that can be used to commit identity theft.

The biggest problem with the letter is Social Security numbers can’t be suspended, the agency reports. Plus, the date on the letter appears in the European format with the date first, month second and year third, per the administration. And finally, each letter does not address the recipient by name, Social Security officials say.

Popular Posts

1

Holiday Lights - When They Come Down - Recycle Old or Broken Ones Here - Easy!
2

FRISKY FRIDAY FIBS: How Many Ways Can a Spouse Turn Down a Make-Out?
3

SPEAK SMARTER: Are You Messing Up These Six Common Phrases?
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FACTS: Why That New Year's Eve Kiss? It's Good for You
5

TikTok Takes a Terrible Toll on Kids' Thinking... Here's How

Recent Posts