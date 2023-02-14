Watch It with Those Dove Chocolates Today – What’s Inside?
February 14, 2023 1:00PM CST
Two Workers Fall into Chocolate Vat at Mars Factory – Rescuers Cut Bottom Out
These workers found themselves dipped! The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issues a fine, for a Pennsylvania Mars Wrigley factory, after two workers fell into a vat – It was used to mix Dove chocolates.
The contractors were hired to clean tanks; and they were, allegedly, not provided proper safety training.
They fell into a batching tank, which is used to mix ingredients.
Rescuers had to cut the tank from the bottom to get the workers out.
The Mars Wrigley factory was fined more than $14,500.
The company produces Dove, M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix chocolates.
Dip into more, here: (BBC)
More about: