Watch It with Those Dove Chocolates Today – What’s Inside?

Two Workers Fall into Chocolate Vat at Mars Factory – Rescuers Cut Bottom Out

These workers found themselves dipped! The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issues a fine, for a Pennsylvania Mars Wrigley factory, after two workers fell into a vat – It was used to mix Dove chocolates.

The contractors were hired to clean tanks; and they were, allegedly, not provided proper safety training.

They fell into a batching tank, which is used to mix ingredients.

Rescuers had to cut the tank from the bottom to get the workers out.

The Mars Wrigley factory was fined more than $14,500.

The company produces Dove, M&Ms, Snickers, and Twix chocolates.

