Want to be on DINERS DRIVE-INS AND DIVES? Here are the Rules
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Ever watch Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on the Food Network? Here are some of the rules behind the show:
– If you want to pitch your restaurant, just ask. Simply email [email protected] Having an interesting backstory can help you get cast.
– You’ll be heavily vetted by producers, who work with the owners to “build a storyline.” Homestyle cooking and unique food can also give you an edge.
– You can’t pay to appear on the show, and you won’t be paid to appear on the show.
– Guy makes the final decision about where to go. You might get a call about a week before he shows up to film. There’s a crew of 10 people.
– You won’t be reimbursed for the ingredients they use while filming the segment. Some restaurants have said they spent as much as $12,000 to $15,000 in total expenses. You have to prep all of the ingredients in advance.
– Your restaurant has to close while filming, which typically takes two days.
– Guy only drinks vegetable or fruit juice on the days when he’s tasting menu items. He hates liver and eggs. If he takes an immediate second bite of your food, it means he likes it.
– You might have to wait as long as a year before your episode makes it to TV.
– Restaurants invariably get a big boost in business after being featured on the show.
– Those customers who sing the restaurant’s praises? They’re loyal patrons who’ve been invited by the restaurant to film those scenes, not just random people.