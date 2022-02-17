      Weather Alert

Feb 17, 2022 @ 10:00am
Walmart May Get Rid of THIS – in ALL Stores

Walmart may get rid of plastic bags in all of its stores.

The chain is currently testing out using alternatives to single-use plastics in their curbside pickup and home delivery services.

A spokesperson for Walmart tells CNBC that they are “scouring” for areas where plastics can be eliminated while still being able to keep fruits and vegetables fresh, but that these changes can take time.

Walmart is currently using tote bags at one New York store for their InHome Delivery service, which can be washed and reused, unlike the disposable bags that were previously used.

Of course this doesn’t mean the trend will extend to all of Walmart’s stores, or that they will eliminate plastic bags completely from all of their stores or services.

Learn more, here:  (Yahoo)

 

  • Walmart is testing out using tote bags rather than single-use plastic bags for it’s curbside pickup and home delivery services in certain locations
