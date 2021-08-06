      Weather Alert

Wait Until You Hear What KFC Is Doing (And Yes, It Involves Chicken)

Aug 6, 2021 @ 6:05am

KFC is opening a pop-up hotel in London where guests will have their own “press for chicken” button to chow down anytime — day or night. A one-night stay will cost $154 and guests are allowed to eat up to $139 of free finger-licking good chicken while they are staying there. The fast-food chain said its hotel will be open for 11 nights from August 18 through the 29th – a reference to the 11 herbs and spices that go into its famous chicken. Guests will also have access to a private cinema and a Hot Winger Arcade.

Popular Posts
River Road Trio
Kane Brown Sings “What Ifs” Duet With 6-Year-Old Fan
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
Motorcyclist Killed In Single Vehicle Crash In Joliet
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Get Happier - LOWER Your Expecations or RAISE Them?
Connect With Us Listen To Us On