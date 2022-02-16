      Weather Alert

Viacom CBS Is Now Paramount

Feb 16, 2022 @ 12:00pm

Viacom CBS has officially changed its name to Paramount.

The media giant, which owns CBS, Comedy Central, Showtime, BET, MTV, and other networks, has recently seen a dip in its profits.  The company makes the change to reflect its streaming platform.

According to a statement, the name change will “help advance strategies for strength in building businesses of tomorrow.”

In other words, we won’t be thinking of “channels,” any more, as numbers or networks, like “2,” locally, or “CBS,” naationally.  They’re now more global platforms.

