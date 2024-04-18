Tyler Hubbard: No Interest in a Florida Georgia Line Reunion

Tyler Hubbard Says He Has No Interest In A Florida Georgia Line Reunion: “I Don’t Want It Back”

Florida Georgia Line announced their split in 2022, with Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard pursuing solo careers.

Hubbard has found success with a number-one single and two solo albums, while Kelley has released singles like “Kiss My Boots.”

Although Hubbard hasn’t directly addressed the band’s breakup, he wished Kelley well, in a statement to People. “I’m happy for BK; and I hope he’s happy and that he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing. I want only good things for him; and I wish him the best.”

He continued, “It was a cool season of life, and I wouldn’t trade it for the world, but I don’t want it back. I’m in a way different place, and I wouldn’t trade it.”

Both artists seem content with their solo paths, signaling the end of any potential Florida Georgia Line reunion.

