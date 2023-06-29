Tyler Hubbard Continues Family 4th of July Tradition, Post Taste of Joliet

Tyler Hubbard and his family are packing up and heading out of town for the July 4th holiday.

It’s become an annual excursion, as he tells us: “We have a tradition where we try to go to Sun Valley where my wife is from and hang out in the mountains and take the kids and just spend a week out there just kind of enjoying life and taking it all in, and obviously, we still love to do the fireworks and hang out, but also just kind of reflect and be thankful for the country we live in, the sacrifices made so that we can live here and be free and it’s just a special, special holiday.”

Tyler will still perform a bit: He is set to perform on Friday (June 30th) at the Greeley Stampede in Greeley, CO.

He recently celebrated his second solo single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” topping the country charts. Tyler performed the song during CMA Fest in Nashville earlier this month. He will be featured on the upcoming ABC special, CMA Fest, set to air on July 19th at 7 p.m. [8 p.m. ET].