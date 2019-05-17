Trisha’s tailgating and kicking off season 14 of her “Southern Kitchen” on Saturday

Food NetworkOn Saturday, Trisha Yearwood will relive her recent twentieth anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry on the season 14 premiere of her cooking show on Food Network.

On the menu for the episode: Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes, Chicken Pot Pie Burgers, Pepper Jack Cheese Straws, and Caramel Peanut Butter Sweet and Saltines. To find out how it’s all done, just tune in to Trisha’s Southern Kitchen at noon Eastern.

While that’s airing on Saturday, Trisha will be in Pittsburgh, hosting her traditional Trisha’s Tailgate before husband Garth Brooks’ stadium show at Heinz Field.

Look for Trisha’s new country single, “Every Girl in This Town,” to arrive June 6.

