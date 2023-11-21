Travis Kelce Opens Up about Getting Together with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce told the Wall Street Journal that “somebody was playing Cupid,” to introduce him to Taylor Swift.

Kelce had already recounted his first attempt to meet Swift, before her Arrowhead Stadium concert, in Kansas City on his podcast, “New Heights,” in July (He claims he obtained therapy when that failed).

But, more recently, the NFL star has said: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: “‘Yo! Did you know he was coming? I had somebody playing Cupid,” Kelce said in an interview, published Monday (November 20).

Swift contacted Kelce. While the football player wasn’t nervous to talk to her, because they had spoken before their date in New York, his friend group was concerned. “Everyone told me, ‘Don’t f— this up!” I’m sitting here saying—got it,’” he remarked.

Travis admits that he didn’t want to say anything that would “push” Taylor away. He praised her for being clever, saying she’s “mind-blowing” and he learns from her daily.

