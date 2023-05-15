TRAVIS DENNING DROPS TWO SONGS AS SURPRISE GIFTS FOR SOON-TO-BE-WIFE

Travis Denning has released two new songs celebrating his fiance just weeks ahead of his upcoming wedding. He co-wrote both of the songs — called “Second Best Thing” and “New Year’s Kiss” — which were a surprise to his future wife, Madison Montgomery.

The pair of songs were written a while ago, but Travis saved them to put out at the right moment. He said on Friday (May 12th), “I’m not necessarily the best gift giver, but I always like to think that I can express the way I feel best when I write. That’s definitely the case with me and Madison and our relationship, and my love for her. These songs felt like a nice gift that I wanted to give to her and show Madison and the world how much she means to me. She does not know these are coming out today, so I’m hoping that she really enjoys the surprise. Madison is pretty smart though, so I wouldn’t be surprised if she, is onto me!”

Travis will perform at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 8th on the Chevy Riverfront Stage.

