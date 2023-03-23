98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

TRAVEL SMARTER NOT HARDER: The Dirtiest Spots in your Hotel Room Are… 

March 23, 2023 10:30AM CDT
Share
TRAVEL SMARTER NOT HARDER: The Dirtiest Spots in your Hotel Room Are… 
Chorox antibacterial wipes toilet clean – Maura Myles
SPRING BREAK ALERT:
A new report might have you disinfecting your entire hotel room.    
Dr. Primrose Freestone has revealed the dirtiest places in your rented accommodation:  door handles, carpets, bedspreads, remotes, clocks and even curtains – the shower curtain, too – serve as bacterial and viral hotspots.

Wash your hands or use a hand sanitizer, after using a handle, before you next touch your face or eat or drink,” Dr. Freestone advises.

Clean glasses before using them.  Wearing socks or slippers on that floor.  And bring a pack of antiseptic wipes, plus a bottle of gel, to make your next hotel stay more sanitary.

Here’s another great tip, which Chicagoans like us learned, long ago, from one of the best investigative reporters in the business.  Dave Savini taught us that, if you turn off all the lights, close the curtains and darken the room, you can shine a black light on all of the fibers – carpet, drapes, towels, and BED COVERS.  It will reveal if human fluids have not been laundered out.  Remember his revolutionary report for Channel 2?!  Savini truly shined the light on a dark secret…   Ugh…  So grateful, still.

Check out more, here:  (dailymail.co.uk)

Weekdays with Maura Myles – Work Smarter Not Harder with Mo
More about:
#BlackLight
#BringAntiseptics
#DailyMailUK
#DaveSavini
#HotelRoom
#HumanFluids
#InvestigativeReporter
#Sanitize
#TravelSmarterNotHarder
#TravelTips
#WorkSmarterNotHarder

Popular Posts

1

FRISKY FRIDAY FARTICLES: If You Sleep in 'Invisible Pajamas,' DON'T. Here's Why.
2

SLEEP SMARTER NOT HARDER: What Really Is the BEST Sleep Position? This.
3

LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Daylight Savings Time Is Bad for Us? Here's What Doctors Say...
4

Does One Bad Night of Sleep Ruin Your Whole Week?
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Five Ways to Adjust to Daylight Saving Time

Recent Posts