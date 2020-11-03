Tracy Lawrence To Host 15th Annual Turkey Fry For Nashville Rescue Mission
Tracy Lawrence will hold his 15th Annual Mission:Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert on Nov. 24th in Nashville. The turkey fry will kick off in the parking lot of the Nashville Rescue Mission. Due to current health and safety guidelines, this year’s concert portion will be a virtual livestream event from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville via streaming platform, Talk Shop Live. The concert will feature Tracy with special guest performers, to be announced at a later date.
Proceeds from Mission:Possible Turkey Fry will go to the Nashville Rescue Mission. Since the event’s conception in 2006, it has helped to raise nearly one million dollars and prepared approximately 93,000 meals.
Tracy will also be hosting an online auction that will run from November 17th – December 2nd, just in time for Giving Tuesday.