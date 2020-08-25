Trace Adkins New Song Is the First Release from a New Album, Due in October
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
Do you miss Trace Adkins? We did, too, until we all got to see him guest star at Blake Shelton’s Drive In concert, a few weeks ago.
But there’s more good news. Adkins has released a new song called “Just The Way We Do It“, and it’s classic Trace.
It’s one of the tracks on an upcoming six-song EP titled “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”, which drops October 16th. (Full Story)