Trace Adkins New Song Is the First Release from a New Album, Due in October

Aug 25, 2020 @ 10:45am
Artist Trace Adkins performs at the 2017 CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Friday, June 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)

Do you miss Trace Adkins?  We did, too, until we all got to see him guest star at Blake Shelton’s Drive In concert, a few weeks ago.

But there’s more good news.  Adkins has released a new song called Just The Way We Do It, and it’s classic Trace.

It’s one of the tracks on an upcoming six-song EP titled “Ain’t That Kind of Cowboy”, which drops October 16th.  (Full Story)

 

