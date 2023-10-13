Tom Skilling is Retiring.
October 13, 2023 8:34AM CDT
Tom Skilling, the veteran weather forecaster for WGN-TV in Chicago, has announced that he will retire early next year. Skilling has had a career spanning seven decades and is known for his accurate and reliable weather forecasts. He has witnessed significant technological advancements in meteorology throughout his career, including the use of animated satellite imagery and radar. Skilling plans to continue working on climate change advocacy and hopes to stay in Chicago during his retirement.
Skilling by the Numbers:
- Skilling has had a career in weather spanning seven decades, starting at age 14.
- He is known for his accurate and reliable weather forecasts.
- Skilling has embraced technological advances in meteorology throughout his career.
- He has helped to change the landscape of weather reporting, bringing animated satellite imagery and radar on-air to WGN.
- Skilling has covered monumental weather events, including a snowstorm that cost a mayor his job and a heat wave that killed over 700 people.
- He believes that weather is intricately connected to our lives and has taken on greater importance with climate change.
- Skilling plans to continue working on climate change talks and staying involved in the community after retirement.
- Retirement was a tough decision for Skilling, but he feels it is the right time and he is in good health.
- He looks forward to having unstructured time to travel and enjoy life.