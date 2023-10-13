Tom Skilling is Retiring.

Tom Skilling, the veteran weather forecaster for WGN-TV in Chicago, has announced that he will retire early next year. Skilling has had a career spanning seven decades and is known for his accurate and reliable weather forecasts. He has witnessed significant technological advancements in meteorology throughout his career, including the use of animated satellite imagery and radar. Skilling plans to continue working on climate change advocacy and hopes to stay in Chicago during his retirement.

