WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don’t Use Your Phone in the Bathroom – But Do THIS

It’s kind of a touchy subject. A United Kingdom survey reveals that most people do bring their phone into the bathroom with them… But you might want to rethink actual scrolling, while on the toilet, especially if you also like to eat with your phone nearby.

We touch our phones an estimated hundreds of times a day, and our hands pick up bacteria and viruses all the time. But it’s time to put a lid on it. Multiple studies now show that phones can be contaminated with E. coli, Staphylococcus, and pathogens – which cause tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, meningitis, and even strep. They’re flush with bad bugs.

Some of these diseases can stay on your phone for days or even a week.

The FCC recommends that we sanitize our phones, daily, with alcohol-based wipes or sprays. It only takes a moment. Avoid using bleach, though, and wash your hands after that cleaning. That’s because the icky stuff could still be alive on the cloth.

