Today in Country Music History
1978
Waylon Jennings was at #1 on the US country album chart with I’ve Always Been Crazy. Three singles from the album hit the country charts’ top ten: the title reached #1 and “Don’t You Think This Outlaw Bit’s Done Got Out of Hand” peaked at #5, as did “Girl I Can Tell (You’re Trying to Work It Out)”.
2009
Taylor Swift became the youngest artist ever to win the Country Music Association Award for Entertainer of the year, and is one of only six women to win the Country Music Association’s highest honor. Brad Paisley co-hosted the awards for the second straight year. He also performed “Welcome to the Future”, and won both Male Vocalist of the Year and Musical Event of the Year for “Start a Band” with Keith Urban..
2014
Garth Brooks released his eleventh studio album Man Against Machine. The album debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the US Top Country Albums Chart.