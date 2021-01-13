Toby Keith, Cole Swindell To Perform At LPGA Tournament
FLORENCE, AZ - APRIL 07: Singer/Songwriter Toby Keith performs during Country Thunder Music Festival Arizona - Day 3 on April 7, 2018 in Florence, Arizona. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Country Thunder USA)
Toby Keith, Cole Swindell, Lee Brice, Randy Houser, Travis Tritt and Colt Ford are all set to perform a series of private concerts during the 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions. The LPGA tournament will be held Jan. 21-24 in Orlando, Florida.
Toby will close out the series on Jan. 24th. The shows will all be outdoors and socially distanced at Diamond’s Mystic Dunes Resort & Golf Club. Attendees will include the tournament’s sponsors and invited guests as well as a roster of nearly 50 celebrity players.
The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions marks the start of the official 2021 LPGA Tour season. The annual event invites top professional competitors from women’s golf to play alongside both entertainment and pro-athlete celebrities. This year’s celebrity guests include former star of ABC’s The Bachelor Ben Higgins, NBA champion Ray Allen, World Golf Hall of Famer and Diamond Resorts Celebrity ambassador Annika Sörenstam, MLB Hall of Famer John Smoltz, and comedian Larry the Cable Guy.
The 4-day tournament will be televised live on Golf Channel from January 21-22 and on Golf Channel and NBC from January 23-24.