Tim McGraw’s & Faith Hill’s Daughter Reveals Huge Life Change – Fans Show Support

Gracie is moving on, even “moving on up.”

The oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill showed off the stylish NYC apartment which she is leaving behind, to move into a new home – another apartment in New York.

Gracie McGraw posted a video to social media, in which she danced around the living room, while she sorted clothes.

Gracie is following in her parent’s footsteps as a singer. She sang fans a little song, while she packed up her apartment to move.

Gracie moved to New York to pursue her dream of working on Broadway.