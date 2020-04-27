Tim McGraw Wants Your Mom In His New Video
As we quickly approach Mother’s Day, Tim McGraw wants to celebrate moms around the world.
McGraw is looking for clips of moms to put in his new music video.
In a statement, McGraw said, “Moms are amazing! They love us, support us, and make us proud. To show the world just how special moms really are, we’re making a video celebrating moms, and we need your help to be a part of it! All you have to do is send us video of you and your mom; and we might use it in our video!”
Submissions are due by this Friday, May 1st.