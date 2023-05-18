98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw To Headline Illinois State Fair

May 18, 2023 6:05PM CDT
(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Great news for fans of Tim McGraw living here in Illinois!

Organizers have announced the musical lineup at the 2023 Illinois State Fair and McGraw will be headlining.

“We are excited to add one of country music’s biggest artists to the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand lineup,” Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark said of the three-time Grammy winner.

The fair runs from Aug. 10 to 20 at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, in Springfield.

McGraw will perform at the State Fair Grandstand on Thursday, Aug. 17.

I needed this exciting news today, how about you?

