Tim McGraw Reveals the One Thing He Won’t Do at his Concerts

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 11: Tim McGraw performs on stage during day four of CMA Fest 2023 at Nissan Stadium on June 11, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage,)

One of country music’s biggest superstars will hit the road, next year, for his 2024 Standing Room Only Tour.

“I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans,” says Tim McGraw, who’s also readying to release his forthcoming album Standing Room Only on August 25. “We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done.”

But McGraw reveals the one thing that fans should never expect to see at his concerts.

The 56-year-old tells Entertainment Tonight that there will most likely be no pyrotechnics at any of his concerts. “I’m not a big pyro guy. I’m scared to death. I know myself enough that I move around all over the place and sure enough, I’ll be standing right over one of those things when it goes off,” the “1923” star quipped. He added, “We don’t need that. I’d light my a** on fire.”

Tim’s Big Machine Records labelmate Carly Pearce will join him as the opening act. They’ll perform in Chicago at United Center, Friday, May 31st.

