Tim McGraw Drops ‘Here On Earth’ Today
Getty Images
Tim McGraw’s 16th studio album, Here On Earth, arrives at retail today (Friday, August 21st). It includes his current hit single, ”I Called Mama,” along with 15 other songs that created what Tim calls a “tapestry of life.” And that was his plan from the beginning, as he tells us: “I had a concept. Now, that’s not to say that this is really a concept album, but I had an idea when I went into this project that I really wanted to sort of make a tapestry of life, little vignettes along the way that tells a story about certain things that happen in the progression of life and how that can relate to the listener, and how everyone can sort of find a way to walk through this life on this album, and that’s what good art does I think, so that’s what I was trying to do with this album is sort of paint a picture of life here on Earth.”
Tim will celebrate today’s album release with a livestream event beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET with special pre-recorded performances by his Here On Earth tourmates Midland and Ingrid Andress. Tim goes live from Nashville at 9 p.m. ET, where fans will be able to come along as he chats with songwriters and a special guest or two, in addition to seeing his live acoustic performance.Tickets for the Here On Earth EXPERIENCE are on sale now at http://www.live.timmcgraw.com.