TIM MCGRAW COOKS CHRISTMAS EVE DINNER FOR HIS FAMILY

Every year, Tim McGraw taps into his Italian heritage and cooks a big family Christmas Eve meal. It includes an elaborate preparation of one of his family’s favorite meals. It’s something that’s become a tradition at his and Faith’s home. Tim tells us more:

“Every Christmas, our Christmas Eve dinner is homemade spaghetti and meatballs. It takes me about three days to prepare it and make it, and I let it slow cook for a long time. And the girls, they’re just always excited when that time rolls around, and it happens once a year. Our whole family comes over, my family and Faith’s family, and we have a big ol’ Christmas Eve, sort of a noon meal, so everybody gets time to get home and take care of Christmas. But that’s always special, and that’s probably one of the dishes that everybody always look forward to.”

SIDE NOTES