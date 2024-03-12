98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Tim McGraw Congratulates Kevin Costner for “Fantastic” New Project

March 12, 2024 11:15AM CDT
(Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

After he released the first official trailer, fans now share excitement, about Kevin Costner‘s upcoming passion project, Horizon: An American Saga.

The movie, directed and co-written by Costner, is set to hit theaters this summer in two parts, showcasing the Old West during the Civil War era.

While not part of the Yellowstone universe, the film shares the same Western vibe and features Tim McGraw, who stars in the Yellowstone prequel 1883.

Costner’s extensive experience in the Western genre has fans eagerly anticipating his latest project, with McGraw showing his support for the film on social media.

The trailer has generated buzz among fans, who are looking forward to experiencing the epic tale on the big screen.  One of those fans, McGraw posted on Instagram:  “First look at my pal (and great-grandson in the @yellowstone family) Kevin Costner’s new project @horizonamericansaga…. Looks fantastic!

What is your favorite western movie?

