Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Selling Women’s Bags for Charity
Getty Images
Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, has partnered with ABLE for the ABLE x Lauren Akins Collection offering two styles of women’s bags. A portion of proceeds will benefit Love One, an organization Lauren serves on the Board of Directors for, whose mission is to provide life-saving medical care for children in Uganda. For more information or to make a purchase visit livefashionable.com/lauren-akins-collection.
