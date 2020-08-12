      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett’s Wife Lauren Selling Women’s Bags for Charity

Aug 12, 2020 @ 9:38am
Getty Images

Thomas Rhett’s wife, Lauren Akins, has partnered with ABLE for the ABLE x Lauren Akins Collection offering two styles of women’s bags. A portion of proceeds will benefit Love One, an organization Lauren serves on the Board of Directors for, whose mission is to provide life-saving medical care for children in Uganda. For more information or to make a purchase visit livefashionable.com/lauren-akins-collection.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDwBJKiF2Sc/?utm_source=ig_embed

TAGS
ABLE x Lauren Akins Love One Thomas Rhett
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again