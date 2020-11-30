Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins To Host 11th Annual CMA Country Christmas
Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, will be joined by several country stars for the 11th Annual CMA Country Christmas special tonight. Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Lady A, Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and several others will take the stage. The show was filmed last month but premieres tonight at 8 o’clock Central on ABC. This is the first year the holiday special was filmed without a live audience.