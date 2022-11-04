THOMAS RHETT ENLISTS COLE SWINDELL

(Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)

Thomas Rhett has announced plans to hit the road again next year on his headlining Home Team Tour 23 via a video message he posted on social media yesterday (Thursday, November 3rd). The 40-city trek launches on May 4th in Des Moines, IA with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Thomas closes things out in his hometown of Nashville, TN on September 29th. Tickets to all shows go on sale on Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. local time at ThomasRhett.com.

Thomas said, “Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be. I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”

Thomas sits at Number Four on the Mediabase chart this week with his latest hit, “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green.

