THOMAS RHETT ENLISTS COLE SWINDELL

Thomas Rhett has announced plans to hit the road again next year on his headlining Home Team Tour 23 via a video message he posted on social media yesterday (Thursday, November 3rd). The 40-city trek launches on May 4th in Des Moines, IA with special guests Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. Thomas closes things out in his hometown of Nashville, TN on September 29th. Tickets to all shows go on sale on Friday, November 11th at 10 a.m. local time at ThomasRhett.com.
Thomas said, “Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be. I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We’re definitely gonna have a good time.”
Thomas sits at Number Four on the Mediabase chart this week with his latest hit, “Half of Me,” featuring Riley Green.
Here are the Home Team Tour 23 dates:
5/4/2023 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
5/5/2023 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
5/6/2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
5/18/2023 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
5/19/2023 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
5/20/2023 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
6/8/2023 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
6/9/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
6/10/2023 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
6/15/2023 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena
6/16/2023 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME
6/17/2023 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena
6/22/2023 -Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
6/23/2023 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum
7/6/2023 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
7/7/2023 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Sun Arena
7/8/2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
7/13/2023 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
7/14/2023 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
7/15/2023 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena
7/20/2023 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
7/21/2023 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
7/22/2023 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
7/27/2023 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
7/28/2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center
7/29/2023 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
8/3/2023 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
8/4/2023 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
8/5/2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
8/17/2023 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
8/18/2023 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena
8/19/2023 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
9/14/2023 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena
9/15/2023 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
9/16/2023 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
9/21/2023 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena
9/22/2023 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center
9/23/2023 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center
9/28/2023 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
9/29/2023 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
