THOMAS RHETT, CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO PERFORM ON ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ FINALE

May 18, 2022 @ 9:00am

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Gabby Barrett are all set to perform during American Idol‘s three-hour finale, airing on ABC on Sunday (May 22nd). They will be joined by Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who will also each perform during the special show, set to air at 8 p.m. ET.

Country Now reports that Thomas Rhett will also join Katy Perry later in the show for the live debut of their duet, “Where We Started,” the title track of Thomas’ latest album.

Additional performers include Deana Carter, Ben Platt, James Arthur, Sara Bareilles, Earth, Wind & Fire, Melissa Etheridge, Flo Rida, Michael Buble and Tai Verdes.

