This Mother’s Day, Get her a KFC Nugget Bouquet – ‘Buckquet’ – or Not

If your mom is difficult to shop for, you may want to consider a bouquet of fried chicken. But it’s not just a bucket.
It’s a “Buckquet.”
KFC offers you the chance to order the Kentucky Fried Buckquet – a customizable arrangement.
It is half flowers, half fried chicken. And it’s DIY.
Them is only available to customers who order a Sides Lovers Meal through the KFC app from May 1 to 3.
After your food order, you will receive a promo code from partner ProFlowers for 12 roses, a vase, a card, and skewers to hang chicken from. So, see this picture? Now imagine stabbing sticks of chicken into it, yourself.
Be honest- would you or your mom want this? What is the weirdest Mother’s Day gift you have given?