This ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ Marks Increased Ghost Sightings

People have been seeing more ghosts, since the coronavirus pandemic started.
Teen Vogue reports that, since the world shut down in March 2020, ghost hunters have been inundated with requests to investigate hauntings; and psychics and mediums have seen an uptick in business.
Chris French, professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, and head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit, told the outlet, “There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that … all forms of magical thinking tend to increase at times of stress and uncertainty.”
He also added that, because of the incredible, mass sense of loss, experienced during the pandemic, people may find comfort in ghosts – because it makes death seem less final. (Teen Vogue)