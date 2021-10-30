      Weather Alert

This ‘All Hallow’s Eve’ Marks Increased Ghost Sightings

Oct 30, 2021 @ 10:00am
Halloween background 3d-illustration Halloween pumpkin and ghost

People have been seeing more ghosts, since the coronavirus pandemic started. 

Teen Vogue reports that, since the world shut down in March 2020, ghost hunters have been inundated with requests to investigate hauntings; and psychics and mediums have seen an uptick in business.

Chris French, professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology at Goldsmiths, University of London, and head of the Anomalistic Psychology Research Unit, told the outlet, “There’s a lot of evidence to suggest that … all forms of magical thinking tend to increase at times of stress and uncertainty.”

He also added that, because of the incredible, mass sense of loss, experienced during the pandemic, people may find comfort in ghosts – because it makes death seem less final.  (Teen Vogue)

 

  • Business has been booming for ghost hunters, psychics, and mediums ever since the world shut down in March 2020. 
  • Experts say magical thinking increases during times of stress and uncertainty. 
TAGS
#AllHallow'sEve #Ghosts #Mediums #Paranormal #Psychic #Sightings Halloween
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: What's the Ideal Length of a Helpful Nap? And When?
KEVIN’S HOUSE FROM “HOME ALONE” NOW A LEGO SET!
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
Alcohol Shortage Is Coming, Just in Time for the Holidays
Local Restaurant Holds Fundraiser For Funeral Costs
Connect With Us Listen To Us On