Things Most Likely to Make You Fall Asleep
Getty Images
A British bedding company called Slumberdown has done a survey of the Top Things That Will Help You Fall Asleep (more like a “list of things I have fallen asleep doing once in my life”, but here you go.):
– A dark room
– A freshly made bed
– Luxury bedding
– Reading a book
– A large meal
– A cuddle
– A hot bath
– A fleecy blanket
– A hot water bottle
– The sound of a TV show in the background
– The sound of rain
– Your hair/arm/back being stroked
– Watching a long film
– A warm office
– Sitting on a train
– Sitting in a car
– Smell of lavender
– Work meetings
– A ticking clock