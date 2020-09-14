      Weather Alert

Things Most Likely to Make You Fall Asleep

Sep 14, 2020 @ 7:07am
Getty Images

A British bedding company called Slumberdown has done a survey of the Top Things That Will Help You Fall Asleep (more like a “list of things I have fallen asleep doing once in my life”, but here you go.):
– A dark room
– A freshly made bed
– Luxury bedding
– Reading a book
– A large meal
– A cuddle
– A hot bath
– A fleecy blanket
– A hot water bottle
– The sound of a TV show in the background
– The sound of rain
– Your hair/arm/back being stroked
– Watching a long film
– A warm office
– Sitting on a train
– Sitting in a car
– Smell of lavender
– Work meetings
– A ticking clock

TAGS
Things Most Likely to Make You Fall Asleep
Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands