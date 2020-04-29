WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Top Tech Skills We’ve Had to Learn During Lockdown

Close to a third of us have had to learn at least one new tech skill during the lockdown – mostly so we can video chat [so, if you’re at the younger end of the age spectrum, get ready to laugh at how CLUELESS the rest of us are].
Here are the top 10 tech issues we’ve had to figure out…
1. What Zoom is, and how to use it.
2. How to set up a group video chat.
3. How to share a link for a virtual meeting.
4. How to set up a group chat on WhatsApp.
5. How to turn your camera off and on during a video call.
6. How to add people to a group call.
7. How to join a group chat on your phone.
8. How to send a text to more than one person.
9. How to make a phone call on a computer.
10. How to mute your speaker on a video call.
A few more, which just missed the top 10: how to use emojis – how to use your speakerphone – and how to use a wireless printer.
