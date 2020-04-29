      Weather Alert

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Top Tech Skills We’ve Had to Learn During Lockdown

Apr 29, 2020 @ 10:00am
Man covering his face in office

Close to a third of us have had to learn at least one new tech skill during the lockdown – mostly so we can video chat [so, if you’re at the younger end of the age spectrum, get ready to laugh at how CLUELESS the rest of us are].

Here are the top 10 tech issues we’ve had to figure out…

1.  What Zoom is, and how to use it.

2.  How to set up a group video chat.

3.  How to share a link for a virtual meeting.

4.  How to set up a group chat on WhatsApp.

5.  How to turn your camera off and on during a video call.

6.  How to add people to a group call.

7.  How to join a group chat on your phone.

8.  How to send a text to more than one person.

9.  How to make a phone call on a computer.

10.  How to mute your speaker on a video call.

A few more, which just missed the top 10:  how to use emojis – how to use your speakerphone – and how to use a wireless printer.

See the complete story, from SWNS, HERE.

TAGS
#Goals #MauraMyles #Mylestones #TechSkills #WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing