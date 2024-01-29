The ‘Swelce’ Effect: United Airlines Names Super Bowl Flights after Taylor & Travis
“Fly the friendly skies” – or fly the “Swelce” skies? [Swift + Kelce]
United Airlines is all in, when it comes to the Swiftie Super Bowl.
The airline now names its Super Bowl flights after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and other Chiefs stars.
X users have spotted a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas listed as ‘UA 1989′ (Taylor’s birth year and album title).
The airline confirmed that it also has flights UA 2287 (combining Kelce’s #87 with Taylor’s song ’22’) and UA 1587 (combining Kelce’s #87 and Patrick Mahomes‘ #15).
Are you in for all the ‘Swiftie Super Bowl’ hype – or are you already sick of it?
