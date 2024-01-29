98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The ‘Swelce’ Effect: United Airlines Names Super Bowl Flights after Taylor & Travis

January 29, 2024 12:00PM CST
The ‘Swelce’ Effect: United Airlines Names Super Bowl Flights after Taylor & Travis
jet plane interior – Maura Myles image

Fly the friendly skies” – or fly the “Swelce” skies?  [Swift + Kelce]

United Airlines is all in, when it comes to the Swiftie Super Bowl.

The airline now names its Super Bowl flights after Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, and other Chiefs stars.

X users have spotted a flight from Kansas City to Las Vegas listed as ‘UA 1989′ (Taylor’s birth year and album title).

The airline confirmed that it also has flights UA 2287 (combining Kelce’s #87 with Taylor’s song ’22’) and UA 1587 (combining Kelce’s #87 and Patrick Mahomes‘ #15).

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes celebrates a touchdown pass during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, MO. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

 

 

Are you in for all the ‘Swiftie Super Bowl’ hype – or are you already sick of it?

