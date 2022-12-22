All of us here at 98.3 want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and invite you to join us in celebrating the holidays with the Sounds of Christmas brought to you be Newmark Credit Union. It’s 36 hours of non stop Christmas music from all of your favorite artists, and a few special surprises along the way. The Sounds of Christmas from Noon Christmas Eve through Christmas Day from Newmark Credit Union, where you are family, and all of us at 98.3 WCCQ Today’s Country and the Legends.