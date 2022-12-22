98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

The Sounds of Christmas

December 22, 2022 9:26AM CST
Share
The Sounds of Christmas

All of us here at 98.3 want to wish you and your family a very Merry Christmas and invite you to join us in celebrating the holidays with the Sounds of Christmas brought to you be Newmark Credit Union. It’s 36 hours of non stop Christmas music from all of your favorite artists, and a few special surprises along the way.  The Sounds of Christmas from Noon Christmas Eve through Christmas Day from Newmark Credit Union, where you are family, and all of us at 98.3 WCCQ Today’s Country and the Legends.

Popular Posts

1

Recycle Your Old or Broken Holiday Lights - Here's Where - Easy!
2

Does Holiday Music Stress You Out?  Here’s Why - and What to Do
3

Holiday Lights Up? When You Turn Them Off Each Night = Fire Safety
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Retail & Postal Experts Say 'Wrap Up' & Get Packages Out NOW
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog

Recent Posts