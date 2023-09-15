LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of music group Dan + Shay accept the Best Country Duo/Group Performance award for ‘Speechless’ onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Dan + Shay is heading out on tour with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.

The duo announced Thursday (September 14th) that they will embark on The Heartbreak On The Map Tour on February 29th, 2024. The trek will start in Greenville, SC and hit 19 cities, including their final stop in Boston, Massachusetts on April 13th.

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 19th and the band’s latest album, Bigger Houses, drops Friday (September 15th).

In an Instagram post, they called the project their “best work yet” and thanked their wives, writing, “You have not only inspired these songs, but you have believed in us through every step of our journey, which we know hasn’t always been easy. We’re more grateful for your love + support than we could ever put into words.

