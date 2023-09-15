‘THE HEARTBREAK ON THE MAP TOUR’
Dan + Shay is heading out on tour with special guests Ben Rector and Hailey Whitters.
The duo announced Thursday (September 14th) that they will embark on The Heartbreak On The Map Tour on February 29th, 2024. The trek will start in Greenville, SC and hit 19 cities, including their final stop in Boston, Massachusetts on April 13th.
Pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 19th and the band’s latest album, Bigger Houses, drops Friday (September 15th).
In an Instagram post, they called the project their “best work yet” and thanked their wives, writing, “You have not only inspired these songs, but you have believed in us through every step of our journey, which we know hasn’t always been easy. We’re more grateful for your love + support than we could ever put into words.
