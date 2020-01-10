The Flu has Killed 27 US Children so Far
The current flu epidemic is proving to be a particularly deadly one as the number of related deaths has put the U.S. on track to suffering one of its worst flu seasons on record.
Figures released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveal 27 U.S. children have died from the flu since September 29th, marking the highest number of flu-related deaths before January 9th since 2003. The figure also puts the epidemic in the running to beat the 2017-2018 flu season, during which 13 children died by January 9th. Ultimately, 187 pediatric deaths were reported.
The current flu virus hasn’t just targeted kids. Adult deaths have been reported in as many as 29 states. Among the worst is North Carolina, which has reported 21 deaths since September 29th of last year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nine residents of the state, including one child, have died in the past week alone. Here’s the complete story from Mercury News.