The Coolest You Should Keep Your House Is?
Over the years, we’ve heard many recommendations regarding just how cool our homes should be during the hot and sticky summer months.
Just last month, Consumer Reports released some A/C settings recommendations to help cut down energy usage and cost.
What’s the bottom line? There’s a new report out from Energy Star, which is the EPA program that promotes energy efficiency. And it has new recommendations for where you should be setting your thermostat . . .
1. 78 degrees when you’re home.
2. 85 when you’re not home.
3. 82 at night.
The U.S. Department of Energy also concurs that 78 degrees is the optimal temp but reminds us that fans cool people, not whole rooms, where do you keep your house at during the summer? Read more from WBNS-TV.