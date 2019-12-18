The Best Selling Country Albums of the Decade….Who’s #1?
The best-selling country albums of the decade have just been revealed.
According to the list, Chris Stapleton’s 2015 album Traveller came in at the number one spot.
1. Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’
2. Sam Hunt’s ‘Montevallo’
3. Florida Georgia Line’s ‘Here’s to the Good Times’
4. Luke Bryan’s ‘Crash My Party’
5. Luke Combs’ ‘This One’s for You’
6. Jason Aldean’s ‘My Kinda Party’
7. Luke Bryan’s ‘Tailgates & Tanlines’
8. Lady Antebellum’s ‘Need You Now’
9. Kane Brown’s ‘Kane Brown’
10. Eric Church’s ‘Chief’
Check out the full list from TASTE OF COUNTRY here.